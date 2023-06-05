CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- The foal buyback to go toward a special online auction to help save the historic Beebe Ranch has been chosen.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company made the announcement on its Facebook page saying, they have picked foal #29.
The bay and white filly out of Bayside Angel and Don Leonard Stud II, will be apart of the online auction that starts Friday, June 9, and ends June 14. The winner of the auction will be able to name the foal. All proceeds will go toward the Museum of Chincoteague's efforts to purchase the Beebe Ranch.