Today: Sunny. Breezy. Highs: 55-58° Winds: NW 13-18 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 35-39° Winds: N 6-11 mph
Friday: Sunny: Highs: 59-63° Winds: 6-14 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 37-45° Winds: 5-7 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 63-67° Lows: 37-43°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 45-55°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs: 76-79° Lows: 56-59°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 74-80° Lows: 55-61°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 75-80° Lows: 53-69°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Thursday Delmarva! Thanks to high pressure over the region, the next few days will be filled with sunshine. Today will be another below-average and dry day with temperatures around the same as yesterday. This morning we will start very cool in the 30s and way to the mid to upper 50s. It will also be another breezy day with winds around 13 to 20 mph gusting at 25+ mph. This evening will be another cool one with tempers falling to the mid to upper 30s overnight.
Friday will end the workweek with a slight warm-up. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s and warm to the low 60s by the afternoon. The evening will have temperatures falling to the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.
The weekend will be slightly warmer with both Saturday and Sunday forecasted to be in the mid-60s. Moving into Sunday, we will increase in cloudy cover as a high-pressure mover offshore and a warm front passes through. Sunday will start in the upper 40 to low 50s Sunday mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. The afternoon high will be in the upper 60s. Which cloud made Sunday feel like the better day of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be on Sunday evening and stick around into the beginning of the new work week.
The average temperature for early April is 70 degrees for a high and a low of 48 degrees.