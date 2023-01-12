HARBESON, Del.- Four people were arrested following a call for suspicious activity in Harbeson early Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police say they got a call about a suspicious car in the area of Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road around 6 a.m. Troopers had been told that a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men just outside of the car.
When officers approached the 2016 Honda Civic, the driver Samuel Mondestin, 19, of Seaford, had a small bottle with just over five grams of cocaine inside. Mondestin also had ammunition and heroin. He was arrested. Mondestin was also violating an active court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.
After the drugs were found, troopers asked the three others inside the car to get out.
Both rear passengers, Witley Francin, 19, of Lincoln, Delaware, and Ryan Simpson, 18, of Milford, did not comply, and physically resisted arrest. Troopers were able to take Francin and Simpson into custody after a short time.
A search of Francin led to the discovery of about six grams of crack cocaine, and a search of Simpson led to the discovery of a pair of brass knuckles and 14 prescription pills.
Front-seat passenger Jocelyn Flores-Estrada, 20, of Milton, also resisted arrest.
Troopers searched the Honda Civic and recovered a loaded Ruger handgun and about two grams of marijuana. The handgun had been reported as stolen by the Dover Police Department in August 2022.
All four were taken to Troop 7 and charged.
Samuel Mondestin:
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Breach of Release (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Mondestin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $41,500 cash bond.
Witley Francin:
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Francin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,500 cash bond.
Ryan Simpson:
- Resisting Arrest
- Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Simpson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jocelyn Flores-Estrada:
- Resisting Arrest
Flores-Estrada was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on her own recognizance.