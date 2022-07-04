Forecast updated on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and mild. Low 64-65°. Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Tuesday: Warmer and more humid. Mainly sunny with a few scattered late day thundershowers about. High: 87-88. Beaches near 76-78 PM. Wind: S 9-17 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, and muggy. Low 73°. Wind: SW 6-14 mph.
Wednesday: Warmer and more humid. Mainly sunny with scattered late afternoon/evening thundershowers about. High: 92. Beaches near 83-85 PM. Wind: W/NW 3-10 mph. Rain chance 45%.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a clear and pleasant night on the way with lows near 65 degrees and light winds as a weak high pressure system drifts over the region. A south breeze will return tomorrow and it will turn a little warmer and more humid. Winds will increase to 12-20 mph by afternoon. We may see some isolated showers in the evening but most spots are likely to stay dry.
Look for afternoon temps. near 86-87 degrees. The beaches will stay near 76 degrees.
Wednesday looks warmer and more humid with a few scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 88-90 degrees inland and near 80 on the beaches. Winds will turn to the SW to west during the day but will be light.
In the long range, it will stay warm and muggy Thursday with showers and thunderstorms more likely in the afternoon. It will not be as hot or as humid from Friday into the weekend as a cool front sags southward through the area. Look for afternoon high temps. near 86 Friday with temps. dropping to the low/mid 80's for the weekend and Monday. Morning lows will be in the mid 60's from Sunday into Monday.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 67 degrees.