DOVER, Del.- The First State's capital city was a hub for Fourth of July fun Tuesday.
Even with a bit of rain, a jam packed schedule of events and activities attracted visitors from near and far.
Historical interpreters, dressed in period clothing, recited the Declaration of Independence outside the Old State House around 2 p.m.
According to city officials, the ceremony is held near the spot where the document was first read to the citizens of Dover in 1776.
Dover neighbor Corey Williams said the reading was what he was most excited for.
"This year with everybody making a big deal about constitutional rights and everything I want to hear it read again and let it sink in," Williams said.
Donnie Moczygemba and his son Jon took a tour of Legislative Hall, which were offered from ten to one Tuesday. The two are on a capital city tour and have visited Washington D.C. and Annapolis, Md. just in the last week.
"I watched some YouTube videos about geography and then I got really interested in visiting all of the capitols," said Jon. "This is part of our bucket list," Donnie added.
Others laid out on the green and enjoyed treats from a wide variety of food trucks.
Some saved their appetite for Coney Island Grill's hotdog eating contest, including Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, Kent County Levy Court Commissioner Paul Hertz and Lia Buckson, daughter of State Sen. Eric Buckson (D-Dover).
A parade headed west on Loockerman Street at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.