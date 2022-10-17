SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville.
"Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
The first incident was in Worcester County. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed on Gray's Corner road near Berlin on July 13th. Another incident on August 16th took the life of Colin Lin along Route 13. Terri Wattay died in a third incident on October 6th, also on Gray's corner road. The most recent was on Old Ocean City Road in Pittsville. A rear-ended car was pushed into a nearby field, sending three people to the hospital.
"We find that most people who leave the scene of the accident, it's because they don't have a driver's license, their suspended, revoked or they don't have insurance, they think it's a huge problem by getting in an accident they don't realize once their caught, the problem will be magnified incredibly," said Robinson. "They think it's going to be a huge problem they don't realize once they're caught the problem will be magnified incredibly."
Robinson says if you are in an accident and the driver leaves the scene, try to get a good description of the vehicle and if you can, the license plate number.