Forecast updated on Thursday, 4 July 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm and humid air mass has returned to the area, and a Heat Advisory is now posted for all of Northern Delmarva. Hot and muggy weather will linger into the weekend but there will be some pop-up afternoon storms around Friday and Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and humid. Low 73-75°. Wind: S 3-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. A few late day storms around. High 92-93°. Wind: S/SW 7-14 mph. Beaches reach 86° then a sea breeze will bring temps. to the upper 70's.
Friday Night: Spotty storms around, then mostly clear and muggy. Low 75°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Widely scattered late day storms around. High 92°. Wind: S/SW 7-16 mph. Beaches reach 88° then a weak sea breeze will bring temps. to the low 80's right non the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies with warmer temperatures tonight as moisture increases. Low temps will be in the mid 70s by daybreak. Winds will be from the south at 3-7 mph.
Friday will be sunny, and hotter with a few late day thunderstorms around. Most will stay dry. The afternoon temps. will reach 91-93 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches back to 79 degrees by 2 PM. A heat advisory is posted for all of Delaware and northern Maryland through Friday evening.
Saturday will be sunny, and hot with very muggy air. We will see a some late day thunderstorms around. The afternoon temps. will reach 91-92 degrees, but a weak afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches across Maryland back to 79-80 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will increase from the SW at 10-16 mph in the afternoon and this means the beaches will be hotter with Delaware beaches in the 80's.
In the long-range: Sunday looks mainly dry but still quite warm and humid. Look for afternoon temps. around 90° and lows in the low to mid 70's. Monday and Tuesday look much the same with high temps. near 89-90°. Thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday and into Thursday with temps. Remaining in the upper 80's.
The average low for early July is 68° and the high is 88°.