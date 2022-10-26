Katie is thrilled to be working as a field correspondent for DelmarvaLife. She was born and raised in central and southern Maine, and spent seven years reporting for a television station in the northern part of the state. During her time there, she found the most joy in telling stories that celebrated the people and place. She loves her husband, a strong cup of coffee, and a good showtune. Even though she’s living on the Eastern Shore, she’s cheering loudly for the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins!