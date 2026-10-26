Kelley Lynn Van Ess, lovingly known as Kelley, was born on October 12, 1963, in Chestertown, Maryland, and entered into eternal rest on her birthday October 12, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, following a courageous battle with congestive heart failure and COPD.
Kelley lived a life that reflected strength, grace, and purpose. She was a Christian woman whose faith helped guide her through every season of life, and she carried that faith with a spirit that uplifted everyone around her. She was the kind of person who did not merely move through the world, but who made the world better by being in it. Her life was a testimony to perseverance, compassion, and the quiet power of a loving heart.
For 45 years, Kelley served as a cosmetologist, and in that time she did far more than style hair. She helped people feel seen, valued, and beautiful. She understood that confidence can begin in a chair, with a conversation, a caring touch, and a smile that reminds someone of their worth. She was an entrepreneur with a determined spirit, owning her own beauty shop and a Dove Release Business that reflected her appreciation for meaningful moments. Kelley believed in creating something lasting, something personal, and something that brought comfort and joy to others.
Kelley was a woman of many interests and deep simple pleasures. She loved fishing and crabbing, and she found peace in the rhythm of the water and outdoors. She was a lover of music, and she appreciated the way a song could lift the soul, stir a memory, or bring comfort to the heart. These interests were reflections of who she was. She was grounded and connected to the world around her in a way that reminded others to slow down and appreciate life.
Those who knew Kelley would describe her with three words that fit her beautifully. She was loving, generous, and selfless. She gave of herself freely and sincerely. She was the kind of person who showed up, who cared deeply, and who made sacrifices without needing recognition. Her love was steady. Her generosity was genuine. Her selflessness was a gift to her family, her friends, and all who were blessed to know her.
Kelley is survived by her husband of 32 years, John C. Van Ess; her stepchildren, Robert Van Ess and Carolyn Van Ess Radu and her husband Thomas; her brother, Alonza "Lonnie" Kendall and his wife Tammy; her sister, Lisa Kendall Twilley and her husband Greg; her nephews, Spencer Twilley and his wife Kolbie, Cameron Twilley and his girlfriend Katie; her stepbrother, Frank Elburn; and her stepsisters, Donna Elburn Johnson, Angela Elburn Gilbert and her husband Randy, and Tammy Lecates and her husband Joe. Her labs that she loved very much Natty and Boh. She also leaves behind a family who will forever carry her memory in their hearts and who will continue to feel the impact of her love, her laughter, and her presence.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Elburn; her father, Alonza Kendall, Sr.; her stepfathers, James Davis and Bernard Elburn; and her stepbrother, Dale Davis. Though they are no longer here in the earthly sense, their memory remains woven into the story of Kelley's life, and their love helped shape the woman she became.
Kelley's life reminds us that greatness is the way a person loves. She showed us that a meaningful life is built one act of kindness at a time. Her life spoke for her, and it spoke with dignity, warmth, and heart.
As we remember Kelley, let us honor her by living with the same courage, compassion, and generosity that she carried every day. Let us be reminded that love is not passive, that faith is not weak, and that a life lived with purpose can touch countless others. Kelley's journey on earth has ended, but the light she shared continues to shine in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her story is one of devotion, resilience, and grace, and it will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to walk beside her.
John 3:16
"For GOD so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten SON, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting LIFE."
At Kelley's request there will be no service.