OCEAN CITY, Md. – A man has been arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and several handgun-related charges from an incident that occurred on October 16, 2022.
Ocean City police officers arrested Antonio John Torlish, 26, Ocean City, MD.
Ocean City Police Department received a license plate reader alert on October 18, regarding the suspect's car traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers the car was associated with a person who had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
Officers with the Ocean City Police Department were able to locate the vehicle unoccupied at a northend condominium. Through a joint effort among members of the Patrol, Special Enforcement Unit, Narcotics Unit, and Worcester County’s Criminal Enforcement Team officers were able to take Torlish into custody without incident.
Chief Ross Buzzuro said, “I would like to commend our officers for their due diligence and the coordinated efforts among divisions to safely bring Torlish into custody." “This is another incident where the LPR system has proven to be a valuable tool to help keep Ocean City safe”.
Torlish was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bail. Torlish has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail for a bail review. This investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department Major Crimes Division requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact (410) 548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.