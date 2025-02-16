Tonight W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: S 8 ft at 10 seconds and W 5 ft at 4 seconds.
Mon W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: W 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 4 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon Night NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: W 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Tue NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Tue Night NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Wed Night NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft after midnight. Snow. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Thu N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Snow likely, mainly in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Thu Night NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.