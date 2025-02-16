Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Storm Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Storm Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely this afternoon immediately behind a cold front when a sudden wind shift from south to west-northwest and an abrupt increase in wind is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&