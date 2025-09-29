FORECAST: Mainly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Becoming windy in the evening, especially over the Atlantic Ocean.
ATLANTIC OCEAN
*Small Craft Advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday*
*Gale Warning 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday*
Tuesday: Winds NE 20-25 kts. Waves 6 to 10 feet.
DELAWARE BAY
*Small Craft Advisory 11 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday*
Tuesday: Winds NE 10-15 kts. Gusts to 20 kts. Waves 2 feet.
CHESAPEAKE BAY
*Small Craft Advisory 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday*
Tuesday: Winds N 5-10 kts. Waves 1 foot.