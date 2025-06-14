Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. A few showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.