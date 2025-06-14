Sat
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE with gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
Sat Night
NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
Sun
NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Sun Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Mon
E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Mon Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Tue
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Tue Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed
SW winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

