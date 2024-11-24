Benign marine conditions return later this morning and continue into early this week.
Early this morning, low pressure continues to lift further north and
high pressure is building in from the south. The pressure gradient
continues to relax, which has allowed for winds to diminish below
SCA criteria. Winds are generally out of the west this morning and
range from 10 to 15 knots (15 to 20 knots far northern coastal
waters). Seas are running around 2 to 3 feet across the southern
waters and 3 to 5 feet across the northern waters.
Winds continue to diminish this morning into this afternoon as high
pressure builds into the area and will average around 10 to 15
knots. Sub-SCA conditions are expected this afternoon through Monday
with high pressure in control. Winds become southerly and increase
later Monday evening into Monday night ahead of the next cold front,
but should generally stay sub-SCA through this timeframe. There will
be a brief window of potential SCA winds Tuesday morning with the
frontal passage, especially over the Chesapeake Bay and coastal
waters. After Tuesday morning, generally benign conditions return
into Thursday before a stronger front crosses the area Thursday
night. There will likely be a prolonged period of elevated
winds/seas behind this front as much colder air filters in the
region.