Polls closed at 8 p.m.

U.S. SENATE - DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

  • Angela Alsobrooks - 243,637 WINNER
  • Michael W. Cobb - 3,474
  • Marcellus Crews - 2,407
  • Bryan E. Frydenborg - 2,259
  • Scottie J. Griffin - 2,583
  • Robert K. Houton - 1,359
  • Joseph Perez - 3,457
  • Steven Henry Seuferer - 1,221
  • David J. Trone -188,891
  • Andrew Jaye Wildman - 1,734

U.S. SENATE - REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

  • Moe H. Barakat - 1,738
  • Chris Chaffee - 7,908
  • Robin Ficker -71,726 
  • Lorie R. Friend - 4,802
  • Larry Hogan - 147,563 WINNER
  • John A. Myrick -4,146 
    Laban Y. Seyoum - 586

MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1 - DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

  • Blane H. Miller, III - 17,644 WINNER
  • Blessing T. Oluwadare - 11,760

MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1 - REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

  • Chris Bruneau, Sr. - 9,804
  • Andy Harris - 49,151 WINNER
  • Michael Scott Lemon - 3,732

