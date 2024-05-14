...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA,
Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to
Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound
and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&