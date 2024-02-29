WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An initiative is underway to identify the remains of at least 15 individuals of African-American descent, who were discovered decades ago but have remained housed in a laboratory in Calvert County for years.
The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) together with the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) has
embarked on a project of profound significance. This initiative, titled "Engaging with Descendant African American Communities," aims to identify and reinter the remains of at least 15 individuals of African or possible African descent currently under the care of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory (MAC Lab) in Calvert County, Maryland.
This collaborative effort seeks not only to return these remains to the earth but to do so in a manner that respects the cultural significance and historical legacy of the individuals. Utilizing genealogical records, land research, and potentially DNA testing, the project endeavors to connect these ancestors with their living descendants or culturally affiliated communities, laying the groundwork for a dignified reburial.
Among the sites linked to these ancestral remains, Twin Oaks in Wicomico County holds a poignant connection to two individuals of African descent—a young adult male and an adult female—whose lives were abruptly unearthed during bulldozing activities. Believed to have been laid to rest in the 19th century, their discovery now stands as a testament to the county's complex historical tapestry and its role in this statewide journey towards acknowledgment and healing.
The MAC Lab, which became the custodian of these remains upon its opening in 1998, adheres to a policy that discourages the excavation of human remains, advocating instead for their preservation in situ. However, the remains that had been inadvertently discovered prior to this policy, now numbering 73 individuals—with 15 identified as of African or possible African descent—are cared for in a manner ensuring their dignity and the possibility of reconnection with their communities.
The initiative's next steps involve the formation of a working group consisting of Commissioners from the MCAAHC and MHT staff. This group is tasked with developing a plan that aligns with state regulations for the respectful and culturally sensitive reburial of these ancestors. This innovative project promises to serve as a model for other institutions holding non-native human remains within their collections, offering a path forward that recognizes the importance of engaging with and respecting descendant communities.
For Wicomico County and the broader Maryland community, this project represents a significant step towards reconciling with the past. By acknowledging the lives and legacies of those who came before, Maryland sets a precedent for honoring ancestral heritage and fostering a deeper understanding of the African American experience.
As the project unfolds, the community is invited to participate and contribute to this important work. Whether by providing information related to the African American communities associated with the noted sites or expressing interest in staying informed about the project's progress, the public's involvement is crucial to the success of this endeavor. In doing so, Maryland not only pays homage to its ancestors but also paves the way for a future where history's untold stories are finally brought to light and given the recognition they rightfully deserve.