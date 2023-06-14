MARYLAND - The Maryland State Police have announced the upcoming graduations of four new canine troopers and their handlers, three of whom will be placed into service on Delmarva.
K-9 Rosie and Trooper First Class Doug Prince are set to join the Centreville Barrack, K-9 Bomba and Trooper First Class Jake Rideout will join the Easton Barrack, and K-9 Drak and Trooper First Class Ashley Romeo are heading to Salisbury.
The State Police say the K-9 teams underwent 14 weeks of training to hone their ability to sniff out drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and ecstasy.
Maryland’s State Police K-9 Unit reportedly began in 1961 and have assisted in drug detection, search and rescue missions, explosive detection, and suspect apprehension. Following Rosie’s, Bomba’s, and Drak’s graduation, Maryland State Police say they will have 25 handlers and 32 canines in service.
The graduation is set for Friday, June 16th, in Sykesville.