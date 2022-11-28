...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 20
kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 20
kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&