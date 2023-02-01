Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River and Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&