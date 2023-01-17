This is the official submission from France for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. It also made the Oscar shortlist. It was nominated for a Gotham Award, a Spirit Award and a DGA Award. France is a frequent nominee, so odds are good that this film could get into the club. There are flashier films vying like All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) from Germany and Decision to Leave (2022) from South Korea, but this film falls in line with previous titles recognized.
Kayije Kagame stars as Rama, an author who is working on a new book. Her writing will be about a woman who's on trial for infanticide. The woman on trial killed her baby by leaving it on a beach to be swept away and drowned. Like the woman on trial, Rama is a dark-skinned, Black woman around the same age. Rama is also dating a White man with whom she's pregnant. Rama is a very quiet and soft-spoken person who otherwise is quite stoic.
Guslagie Malanga co-stars as Laurence Coly, the aforementioned woman on trial. She killed her 15-month-old baby by basically dropping that baby into the ocean and walking away. She's from Dakar, Senegal, which was a French colony on the northwestern coast of Africa. She emigrated to France to escape her domineering parents and became involved with a White, married man who supported her financially but neglected or compartmentalized her, contributing to her depression.
At first, this film felt like it might be on the level of Capote (2005) or Infamous (2006). Both those films are about an author trying to understand a murderer or a person on trial for murder. Essentially, this film is that. The depiction here isn't as sensational or as bold. This film is more muted, more in line with the personality of its protagonist, Rama. It's dominated with a quiet and soft-spoken soundtrack, not much of a musical score at all.
Director Alice Diop obviously wants more contemplation, more meditation on this subject matter. Even though this is a legal drama, it doesn't have the typical trappings. No Tom Cruise or Jack Nicholson yelling at each other. No Perry Mason moments! A large chunk takes place in a court room and most of it is listening to the testimony of Laurence Coly, as she relays everything in a rather matter-of-fact way.
There are no clever camera angles or camera moves. There isn't much in the way of editing, or at least showy editing. However, the lack of editing or cuts could be a kind of ostentation, as Diop prefers nearly straight-on shots of her characters that are often unbroken takes.
Reportedly, Diop attended the real-life trial of a woman on trial for infanticide, which inspired this film. It's not clear if Diop pulled the court transcripts and used them, if a lot of this is her own invention or a combination thereof. Whatever the case, Diop seems attracted to an idea that comes from Laurence's lawyer during her closing statement. That idea talks about a monstrous link between parents and children, specifically mothers and daughters or the trauma that can be passed down.
Unfortunately, I don't think Diop sells that idea as well. What we get is this sense of Black women dealing with depression, which seemingly stems from their relationships with their mothers. Yet, I'm not sure the film reckons with it as much as would make it really engaging.
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements and brief strong language.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 2 mins.
In theaters.