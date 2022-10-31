Director and co-writer Ol Parker provides a similar aesthetic and tone as his previous works, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), the latter of which he simply wrote. Clearly, Parker is good at telling stories that involve English-speaking people at resorts in non English-speaking countries. Instead of Greece or India, this time it's Indonesia. He has a knack of highlighting those countries, despite not actually shooting his films in those actual countries. This film highlights Indonesian culture and people, even though it was made in Australia. Thankfully, it's not like the Emmy-winning The White Lotus (2021), which is set amidst Polynesian people and culture but mostly overlooks those people and that culture.
There is a touristic tone to this film, but it involves an Indonesian person and people more than The White Lotus involved Hawaiian or Polynesian people. At the end of the day, this film is more about the white tourists who come to Indonesia, not the people already there. Yet, an Indonesian person is integral to the plot and narrative than what might often happen in a Hollywood film. Otherwise, this film is yet another riff on the idea exemplified in Father of the Bride (1991) with Steve Martin, which was again remade this year with Andy Garcia.
George Clooney (Gravity and Ocean's Eleven) stars as David Cotton, a real estate developer who is divorced and who has one child, an adult daughter. When his daughter graduates from law school, he knows he has to spend time with his ex-wife. David makes it clear that he and his ex-wife have a love-hate relationship. It was likely a bitter divorce and they can't stand each other now. It sets up this film as a screwball comedy where Clooney's character has to battle verbally and trade barbs with his ex-wife.
Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride) also stars as Georgia Cotton, a woman who owns her own art gallery and is probably a famous curator. She's the ex-wife to David and mother to their daughter. She's an ambitious woman who values having her career. She's also a very strong personality who is a bit arrogant and haughty. She has a dry, subtle wit and a deadpan sense of humor.
Roberts is funny in her deadpan moments and Clooney is good in trading barbs. Both are good actors with charm and comedic abilities. Unfortunately, Parker's script doesn't provide them with much material in terms of one-liners or even awkward situations. Classic screwball comedies like It Happened One Night (1934) or The Philadelphia Story (1940) are perhaps too dialogue-intensive for a modern-day film like this one. Something over-the-top as The War of the Roses (1989) is perhaps too over-the-top for what Parker's tone tends to be. Going for something like Father of the Bride is probably appropriate. Sadly, I don't think this film hits that mark either.
Ironically, the outtakes of this film, which are seen in the end credits, are funnier than a lot of the bits that are in the actual narrative. Clooney and Roberts have good barbs. Roberts in particular delivers them perfectly, but those barbs simply aren't enough or are that clever. A lot of the comedy initially stems from David and Georgia being in Indonesia and not knowing the language and culture, but not much more is made of that. There are certainly no comedic bits in this film that are as memorable as anything in Father of the Bride or Meet the Parents (2000), which is also comparable here. If anything, the supporting characters, played by Billie Lourd (Booksmart and Star Wars: The Force Awakens) or Lucas Bravo (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Emily in Paris), are funnier than the two leads. Lourd in particular steals every scene she's in.
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick and Unbelievable) co-stars as Lily Cotton, the daughter to David and Georgia. Upon graduation from law school, she travels to Indonesia for vacation with her best friend. While there, she meets a farmer living on the island of Bali, which is just north of Australia. They immediately fall in love and in only one month, the two are getting married. Like Father of the Bride, this film doesn't really center Lily and her fiancé. It's all about the parents' reactions and thoughts. In other words, the film is about parenthood and the importance of accepting one's adult child's choices, even if you don't agree.
This film does have a lot more moments between Lily and her fiancé named Gede, pronounced GA-DAY, played by Maxime Bouttier, an actual Indonesian actor. It has more moments than the daughter and fiancé in Father of the Bride. As such, that relationship is meant to matter more. Yet, Parker's screenplay doesn't quite sell us on Lily and Gede's relationship. Lily seems more in love with the island of Bali than she is in love with Gede who is obviously a handsome and nice guy, but I don't get what's attracting them beyond the superficial.
The White Lotus didn't engage in the model minority trope. It didn't depict a lot of minorities. The series was focused on its White characters, but the one native minority depicted isn't sanctified or put on a pedestal. Doing so is now recognized as a stereotype and racially insensitive storytelling trope because it sees those minorities not as well-rounded or fully-fleshed out individuals but rather as an object whose full humanity is ignored or overlooked. Unfortunately, Parker's film is guilty of this model minority trope. It depicts Indonesia and specifically Bali as this perfect place. It's referenced in the title as a kind of utopia.
While there are a lot of beautiful things about Bali, there is also a problem with poverty. There's also a problem with homophobia. Like with other places, it has its issues. Obviously, Hollywood romantic comedies tend to skip over the truly ugly sides of life, focusing on the wealthy and being myopic with regard to people on the fringes, even if those people are characters in the narrative. It seems as if Lily is a character that wouldn't ignore the ugly sides. It wouldn't turn her away from the country but she would acknowledge that reality and not live with blinders as if Bali is this flawless haven. David and Georgia would also seemingly point out those ugly sides because their goal is to turn Lily away from this place, but the film drops the ball in that regard.
Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 44 mins.
In theaters.