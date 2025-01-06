MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced $1.75 million in community investment tax credit awards. The state says funding will help local nonprofit organizations across the state continue community and economic development efforts.
The $1.75 million in tax credits have gone to projects across the state as a part of the Fiscal Year 2025 Community Investment Tax Credit Program. According to the state, "the tax program supports nonprofit organizations involved in community and economic revitalization activities". The nonprofits use the award tax credits as incentives for people and businesses to donate goods, money, or real property to support costs associated with the projects that serve communities in Maryland.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development says 77 awards were made in the Fiscal Year 2025 round including the following:
Capital support to Robotics and Engineering in Allegany County--Together, Inc. for renovations including HVAC replacement and ADA compliant bathroom to create a safe and effective learning environment to build STEM skills and concepts (Allegany County);
Operating support to Baltimore SquashWise to increase the number of PE squash clinics accessible through youth development programs, as well as school and community squash programs delivered in Baltimore City Public Schools (Baltimore City);
Operating support to Project Echo, Inc. for their trauma program, targeted on bringing structure to its participants' lives by teaching them how to develop lifestyle routines that foster independence (Calvert County);
Operating support to Housing Unlimited, Inc. to provide housing and comprehensive housing support to enhance the quality of life for formerly homeless adults in high opportunity areas throughout Montgomery County (Montgomery County);
Operating support to Diakonia, Inc. for Emergency Shelter, Rapid Rehousing with a Housing First Model, and Rapid Response Outreach Team for those on the street or tent encampments, to offset costs from a proposed facility for new case management offices and Food Pantry (Worcester County)