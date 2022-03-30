CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - One person is dead and two others have been injured after A Navy E-2D Hawkeye plane crashed into the waters near Wallops Island and Chincoteague Wednesday night, according to military officials.
Officials say the plane crashed around 7:30 pm. Accomack County EMS officials say they were called to respond around the same time.
Two crew members were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The third crew member was found dead in the plane. The name of the crew member killed will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
This incident is currently under investigation and we will continue to update as we learn more information.