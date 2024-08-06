SALISBURY, MD - A search is underway for a suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old boy Monday night.
The Salisbury Police Department says officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Clay Street just after 10:30 p.m. on August 5th on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned a child had been critically injured by gunfire and was taken to a nearby hospital. Maryland State Police say he died at the hospital.
Maryland State Police identified the victim as 10-year-old, Tyron Colbert Jr., of Salisbury.
Colbert Jr. was believed to be inside the home with his mother and two other young children at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.
Police say there is currently no suspect description and witnesses are being interviewed in the area.
A reward of up to $22,000 is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers with info can contact the TIP line at 410-453-8983.