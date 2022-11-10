PITTSVILLE, Md.- A man was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Pittsville Thursday morning.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a neighbor discovered the fire on the front porch around 10:30 a.m. at a one story, wood frame home at 35080 Old Ocean City Road.
William Sadberry, 102, who was inside the home at the time of the fire, was helped out of the home by neighbors and passing drivers. Sadberry was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for burns.
It took 35 firefighters from the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
It's estimated the fire did about $70,000 in damage to the home, and $10,000 to the contents inside.
The fire was ruled an accident and caused by a pellet stove chimney being too close to combustible furniture on the porch