SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday.
According to police, just after 6:15 p.m. on May 29th, troopers arrived at a home on Kelly Circle in Seaford on reports of a shooting. Police were informed two unknown suspects opened fire at an occupied home, injuring a 15-year-old girl when a bullet struck her foot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say there were no other injuries reported.
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 302-752-3897.