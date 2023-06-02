GEORGETOWN, Del - The Delaware State Police have charged a 16-year-old for her alleged involvement in Tuesday’s fight at the Sussex Central High School graduation.
The teen has been charged with two counts of Assault Third Degree and one count of Disorderly Conduct after reportedly being observed by police kicking and punching a 48-year-old woman following the graduation ceremony.
The minor was arraigned and released to her parent, police say.
This is the second person to be charged in relation to the brawl after a 29-year-old Millsboro man turned himself in to police this week.
Police are still investigating the fight and are asking anyone with information or anyone who was injured during the incident to contact Lieutenant M. DiSilvestro by calling 302-752-3818. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.