MILTON, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal overnight pedestrian crash near Milton that took the life of an 18-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
Police say a Nissan Altima was driving north in the right lane of Coastal Highway near Oyster Rocks Road on Friday, June 21st at about 12:15 a.m. A Dodge Charger was stopped on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at the same time, according to police. Police say driver of the Charger reportedly exited her vehicle to look for her cellphone. While she was searching for the phone, the woman stepped into the roadway and was struck by the Nissan, according to police.
The 18-year-old, from Linwood, Pennsylvania, died at the scene. Her identity is currently being withheld pending notification of her family.
The 34-year-old driver of the Nissan, from Dover, was not injured.
Police continue to investigate the incident and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3267.