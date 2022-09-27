Summer Concert Series to Close with The Larks

"The Larks" to close 2022 Summer Concert Series in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - The 2022 Summer Concert Series will come to a close Friday night in Salisbury with a performance by The Larks at the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater.

Organizers said they had hoped to host one last make-up show for Red Letter Day on Oct. 7 but have decided to close out the series as originally planned.

The Larks are one of the Shore’s most celebrated jazz ensembles known for their brand of deep-pocket funky jazz.

The concert will be held at the amphitheater from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to attend but be sure to bring a lawn chair.

Local food trucks That Kitchen and a Mister Softee Ice Cream Truck will be on site offering both sweet and savory snacks, or carry-out from downtown restaurants.

Wine and beer will be available for sale.

Parking is available in the downtown Salisbury parking garage or in the city parking lots.  

