SALISBURY, Md. - The 2022 Summer Concert Series will come to a close Friday night in Salisbury with a performance by The Larks at the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater.
Organizers said they had hoped to host one last make-up show for Red Letter Day on Oct. 7 but have decided to close out the series as originally planned.
The Larks are one of the Shore’s most celebrated jazz ensembles known for their brand of deep-pocket funky jazz.
The concert will be held at the amphitheater from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to attend but be sure to bring a lawn chair.
Local food trucks That Kitchen and a Mister Softee Ice Cream Truck will be on site offering both sweet and savory snacks, or carry-out from downtown restaurants.
Wine and beer will be available for sale.
Parking is available in the downtown Salisbury parking garage or in the city parking lots.