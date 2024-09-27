DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman in Dover Friday morning.
According to police, a Mazda CX5 was driving west on Hazlettville Road near Artis Drive just after midnight on September 27th. Police say the Mazda drove off the road after failing to negotiate a curve, striking a mailbox and utility pole guide wire. The car then flipped, police say, hitting a tree and an unoccupied car parked near a home on Hazlettville Road.
The driver, a 28-year-old Dover woman, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to police. The woman died at the scene. Her identity is currently being withheld.
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on this crash to to contact them at 302-698-8451.