SEAFORD, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child Thursday night.
Police say a Toyota Tacoma was driving west on a gravel road on August 15th at about 7:45 p.m. between North Parkway Road and South Parkway Road in the Mobile Gardens community. A 3-year-old was riding a bicycle in the middle of North Parkway Road at the same time, according to investigators. Police say the truck then turned onto North Parkway Road and struck the child.
Family members brought the 3-year-old victim to a nearby hospital where the child died. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld. The 56-year-old Seaford woman driving the Tacoma was not injured.
Police ask any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 302-703-3264.