LEWES, Del. - 35 dogs are now in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA after being rescued from an untended home in Lewes on Tuesday.
The 35 neglected rescues include 3 nursing puppies, according to the SPCA.
On August 8th, the Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services were notified of the situation by concerned neighbors who said they hadn’t seen anyone at the home in days, the SPCA says. Responding Animal Services Officers reportedly found dogs running loose, leaping from an open window, and “living in filth with no electricity or water.”
Brandywine Valley SPCA staff assisted the Animal Services members in the rescue and removal of the dogs, bringing them to their Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown. The SPCA says the small breed canines are now receiving needed veterinary care including spaying and neutering, as well as grooming and rehabilitation.
"No animal should be left to fend for themselves or live in conditions as awful as these dogs were found," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. "We commend the Office of Animal Welfare for their work in this case, and are proud to have the ability to take in this large group of dogs at our Animal Rescue Center to provide the bridge they need to recover and find loving forever families."
The SPCA says Delaware Animal Services continue their investigation and criminal charges are pending.
Donations to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can be made at this link.