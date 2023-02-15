Salisbury, Md. - A Wicomico County jury yesterday convicted Kenny Vansant, 38, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and related offenses. The convictions follow a two day trial in which Vansant was accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old family member in 2016.
Sentencing for Vansant was deferred pending a mandatory Pre-Sentence Investigation and mental health assessment. He will remain in custody pending sentencing.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said, “The sexual abuse of a child at the hands of a family member is a horrific and egregious betrayal of trust that results in life long consequences for victims. The diligent investigation by law enforcement, the strength exhibited by the victim, and the jury’s considered and just verdict in this case will serve as an unyielding message that the abuse of children will never be tolerated in Wicomico County.”