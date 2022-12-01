NEW CASTLE, Del. - Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday.
Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 in the area of Route 13 near New Castle.
Investigators said a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-495 when it collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a 41-year-old Philadelphia woman.
Both drivers died at the scene. Their identities are pending notification of next of kin.
The Toyota's two passengers - whose identities have not yet been confirmed - were pronounced deceased at an area hospital, police said.
Interstate 495 northbound was closed between Interstate 95 and Route 13 for approximately five hours while the collision was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Cpl. Breen by calling 302-365-8486. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.