WEST OCEAN CITY, MD - A Worcester County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a West Ocean City man last week for negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County, Russell Kimball, 63, was sentenced on March 14 to a 10-year sentence for negligent homicide and a consecutive 5-years for failing to remain at the scene. Judge Beau H. Oglesby of the Worcester County Circuit Court suspended all but 5 years of the sentence. Kimball will also serve 5 years on supervised probation following his release.
The Office of the State’s Attorney says Kimball struck Terri Lynn Wattay, 59, with his his vehicle on October 6, 2022. Wattay was found lying in the grass off of Grays Corner Road and was flown to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. She died of her wounds at the hospital.
During the ensuing investigation, police found a passenger side mirror and reflective side marker in the middle of the road and then located a white Chevrolet Suburban missing a mirror and marker nearby. The car also had a damaged front headlight, according to prosecutors.
Investigators say they contacted the owner of the vehicle, Kimball, who told them he had driven home from a dinner earlier that night and swerved to avoid hitting a dog in the road.
Kimball failed a sobriety test and a breath test revealed his BAC was .12, the State’s Attorney says, and receipts from the diner Kimball had visited revealed he had purchased 6 shots of vodka and 2 beers before driving home.
Police say witnesses then told them Kimball knew he had hit a woman and tried to convince his roommate to lie to police about who was driving at the time. Investigators were able to confirm Wattay had been left on the side of the road for at least 39 minutes while Kimball was in his home nearby. He never reported the incident or attempted to help Wattay, prosecutors say.
“It is always a tragedy to see another life lost due to drunk driving,” Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said in a statement. “In this instance, the Defendant’s failure to remain on scene and failure to seek help for the victim during those critical minutes after the crash were certainly aggravating factors considered by the Court. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms.Wattay’s family and loved ones, whose lives are forever changed as a result of this senseless crime.”