SALISBURY, Md.- Some Maryland Lottery players landed big prizes last week.
Maryland Lottery officials say a winning $50,00 Holiday Riches lottery ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury. There is no word yet on whether that ticket has been claimed.
Also last week, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the E&C Mid Atlantic on Gaither Road has been claimed in Rockville. That ticket was claimed.
Three other Powerball winners have claimed $50,000 each, $250,000 worth of scratch-offs were cashed in Bethesda, and three $100,000 prizes were claimed in Knoxsville, Bladensburg and Hyattsville.
A total of 35 players across Maryland have either won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more.
The Maryland Lottery has paid more than $33.1 million in prizes in the past week.