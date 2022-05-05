SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Wednesday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in six businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales.
The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county.
Richard Gardner, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 25 establishments checked Wednesday, the following 19 passed:
1) Evolution Craft Brewing 200 Elmwood Street Salisbury, MD. 21804
2) Rositas Taqueria Y Restaurant 717 Roland Street Salisbury, MD. 21804
3) Specific Gravity 105 East College Salisbury, MD. 21804
4) Fratellis 925 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, MD. 21804
5) Valor House 34200 Old Ocean City Road Pittsville, MD. 21850
6) Shore Stop 7126 Friendship Road Pittsville, MD. 21850
7) Willard’s Dash-In 7201 Main Street Willards, MD 21874
8) Chili’s Grill & Bar 2750 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
9) The Warehouse 1147 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
10) Mogan’s Oyster House 100 East Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
11) Brick Room 116 North Division Street Salisbury, MD 21801
12) Brew River Restaurant & Bar 502 West Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
13) Royal Farms 27992 Ocean Gateway Salisbury, MD 21801
14) Buster’s Wine & Spirts 1210 Nanticoke Road Salisbury, MD 21801
15) Boonies 21438 Nanicoke Road Tyaskin, MD. 21815
16) The Irish Penny 1014 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
17) Eagle Express Mart 101 North Camden Ave. Fruitland, MD 218026
18) Adam’s Taphouse Grille 219 North Fruitland Blvd. Fruitland, MD 21826
19) Ruby Tuesday’s 413 North Fruitland Blvd. Fruitland, MD 21826
The following six establishments failed the check:
1) Shore Stop 1215 Mount Hermon Road Salisbury, MD. 21804
2) BoxCar 40 7456 Gumboro Road Pittsville, MD. 21850
3) Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 2316 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
4) Red Lobster 2314 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
5) Tiger Mart 501 West Salisbury Parkway Salisbury, MD 21801
6) Hoopers Package Store 1400 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol to the cadet will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.
The task force is comprised of the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and the Salisbury Police Department.