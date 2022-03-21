SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury says its “Here is Home” incentive initiative will create more than 8,000 housing units over the next 5 years, a number more than the total number of homes built in Wicomico County in the last 22 years. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day says this housing is desperately needed.
"We have people in our community right now who cannot figure out how to sustainably live here," said Day.
Day also says too many people commute into Salisbury for their job instead of both living and working in Salisbury.
"There are new hires at our largest employers that come here, spend months searching for housing and choose to go somewhere else. We have got to do something that is what this program is all about. That's what here is home is about is acknowledging that and say we have got to be part of the solution,” said Day.
The 67 projects are valued at $1.4 billion-dollars. Salisbury Councilwoman Michele Gregory says she is excited to address a need felt in Salisbury.
"The one thing that everyone was talking about was the lack of affordable housing, just the general lack of housing and how difficult that was and COVID made that worse," said Gregory.
Gregory and Day are also excited for the economic growth the housing will bring to the city.
"Anywhere from construction to just general retail this is going to bring people into the city this is going to be such a huge economic impact"
Day says once the homes are built and people are moved in, the city estimates a new tax revenue of almost 14 million dollars each year.