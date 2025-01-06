SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Schoolchildren across the Delmarva Peninsula enjoyed a snow day, but snow days look very different for first responders.
Chief Jeff Hill of the Laurel Fire Department said preparation for emergency response during the snow began last week.
In addition to the five career firefighters normally at the station on a weekday, Chief Hill said their staff after the snowstorm is three times the size of a normal Monday.
"Our biggest thing was planning the logistics, getting duty crews to come in and cover the calls for the day," Chief Hill said. "Just to be prepared for anything that might be happening during the storm."
Zachary Lecates is the Third Assistant Chief and has been with the Laurel Fire Department for 15 years. Lecates said it has been 10 years since he recalls experiencing a similar level of snowfall.
Since then, the Laurel Fire Department acquired it's own plow truck to deploy when responding to emergencies in the snow.
"Most of the back roads, since I've been in, are usually the last ones to get hit," said Lecates. "That's why we have the plow now, kind of helps us get that out of the way so we can get into the house or what have you."
Elsewhere in Sussex County, the Millsboro Fire Department is standing by to serve their community through this weather event.
Millsboro Assistant Chief Drew Lensen wants people to remember that their emergency response time is also delayed by the snow.
"We're probably 25 to 30 miles per hour on the main roads, like right now, but on the back roads it could be really treacherous," Lensen said.
Both Chief Hill encourages people to stay off the roads to minimize the chance of an emergency situation.
"Please stay off the roadways," Chief Hill said. "That helps us, it helps you, it helps everybody else."
Assistant Chief Jensen echoed this sentiment of caution.
"People can help by staying off the roads," Jensen said. "If they're not on the roads, they can't get in an accident."