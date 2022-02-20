BALTIMORE (AP) - A woman and her two young children were in critical condition Saturday after Baltimore firefighters rescued them from an early morning house fire.
The Baltimore Sun reports that firefighters arrived just before 8 a.m. to heavy flames showing from the top floor of a three-story occupied house in the Central Park Heights neighborhood. Firefighters rescued a 27-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 3 and 8, and transported them to a hospital.
Neighbors described seeing the woman on top of an awning above the front door after she escaped from the burning building. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue her from the porch roof. One neighbor heard her call for her children, whom firefighters found inside the house. Fire personnel took the girls, who appeared to be unconscious, to an ambulance, the neighbor said.
Mayor Brandon Scott, Fire Chief Niles Ford and Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton gathered in front of the charred house hours after the fire and urged residents to check their smoke detectors. The smoke detector at the home did not appear to be working Saturday morning, although the investigation into the cause of the fire and the functionality of the house’s fire alarms is in early stages, Ford said.
Middleton, who represents the residential Central Park Heights community, said the fire department’s smoke detector program as an easy safety precaution that can save lives. City residents can call 311 to have fire personnel come to their residence and install a smoke alarm for free.
“As a city let’s wrap our arms around this family through deep prayer. But also, again, support the women and men in the fire department who do this heroic job each and every,” Scott said.