SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday, a couple caught an 11 pound, 32 inch snakehead fish in the Salisbury City Park Pond.
The Northern Snakehead fish, a fish native to China, was introduced to the Chesapeake Bay area in 2002. Many snakehead fish populations have since been introduced to various waterways across the region.
Megan Barry and her boyfriend, Dylan Bennish waited for four hours without catching a single fish. As the two prepared to go home for the evening, Barry felt something grab onto her fishing line. Neither Barry, nor Bennish could believe what happened next.
“It jumped out of the water, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh’,” says Barry. “It was an a lot bigger fish than I was expecting.”
In accordance with Maryland state and federal law, the couple bled the fish out, killing it immediately after taking photos with it. They then put it in their cooler to take home and cook the next day.
Dr. Noah Bressman, a fish biologist and an assistant professor of physiology at Salisbury University, studies snakehead fish, the impact they have on the ecosystem, and their ability to move across land. He says the size of Barry’s catch is rare in Salisbury City Park.
“That’s a good fish,” Bressman says. “Twenty-nine inches is still a great fish, but 30 inches is kind of the cut-off point people use as, ‘that’s a trophy fish right there’.”
However, according to Bressman, snakehead fish are still problematic, despite their great taste and interesting background. As people continue to move the fish to new bodies of water, their aggressive and predatory nature negatively affects other animal populations and habitats.
“They are active predators,” Bressman says. “They’ll eat things like ducklings, fish, crayfish, and frogs. They’re very vicious predators.”
Bressman and environmentalists warn that snakehead fish are able to move across land on their own to populate new areas. That's why it's critical to kill a snakehead, preferably by removing its head, immediately after catching one.