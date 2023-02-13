SALISBURY, Md.- Accidental Salisbury house fire causes nearly $100,000 in damage.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at a two-story townhouse on Woodbrooke Drive. No injuries or deaths were reported. About $75,000 in damage was done to the building and $1,000 to the contents.
It took 25 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department 10 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the fire marshal.
Officials, say the fire was ruled accidental after discarded cigarettes in a plastic ashtray in the rear deck was put too close to the home which spread to the outside vinyl siding of the home.
Two of the units are uninhabitable as a result of the fire. The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.