PARKSLEY, Va. -- Virginia's legislature voted against implementing a gas tax holiday that would have run from May 1 to July 31.
It would have cut the state's 26 cent per gallon gas tax, providing relief amidst record high gas prices.
Doreen Simmons of Bloxom feels the pain filling up her car.
Simmons says she is cutting down on what used to be regular trips to Salisbury and Norfolk.
"It definitely has limited my means of transportation. I used to like to travel on the weekends when I'm off but now I stay close to home because of the gas prices. I want to make sure I have enough gas to get to work and back home," Simmons said.
Simmons says she wishes Virginia lawmakers could have come to an agreement on the gas tax holiday proposal.
"Temporary relief would make a world of difference especially during the holidays with Mother's Day coming up. A lot of people like to get home to visit family members and because of the gas prices they're thinking twice about it," she said.
Mike U'ren of Parksley is gassing up for a cross-country trip, He too, would have liked to see some form of relief for drivers.
"Anything like that would help," U'ren said.
"Definitely know where I'm voting next time when people don't look out for us," he continued.
Daisey Parker of Parksley says Virginia should find a way to help drivers, whether it is a gas tax holiday like Maryland, a relief rebate like Delaware or some other form of assistance.
"It would have helped, yes," Parker said.
"Some relief would be better than none," she continued.
Drivers we spoke with were all in agreement that the price they are paying to fill up is simply too high.
Virginia's Senate voted down a gas tax holiday but House lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide gas price relief, but not by May 1.