NEW CHURCH Va. - Cigarette prices in Accomack county could go up if the Board of Supervisors adopts a proposed cigarette tax on every pack. The tax would be $0.40 per pack or $4.00 per carton. Accomack County Supervisor Ron Wolff says the tax could create $422,000 in revenue which would be used to lower real estate taxes in the county.
“The biggest benefit, again, is to offset the real estate tax rate for citizens in the county. Accomack county is kind of a cigarette destination,” Wolff said.
Originally, the money was going to be used to hire 31 EMTs, but Wolff says that is no longer part of the budget, and the cigarette tax is. Business owners, like J.R. Pikulsky are skeptical if the tax will draw as much revenue as the county says it will. Pikulsky says customers who usually go to Virginia to buy cigarettes will start going to Delaware if the tax is implemented.
“When you factor in the time that they have to spend on a round trip, plus the gasoline expense now especially with the way gas is, if this administration, if this board goes up on this tax, the numbers don't work, they will not come down here saving two or three dollars buying two cartons of cigarettes,” Pikulsky said.
Wolff says he understands the concerns business owners may have about a new tax, but also says even after the tax buying cigarettes in Virginia will still be cheaper than buying them in Maryland.
“Maryland vs Virginia, $37.50 excise tax in Maryland per carton, versus if this goes through a 10 dollar excise tax per carton, you're still saving 27.50 if you come to Virginia and buy Cigarettes,” Wolff said.
A public hearing on the budget and proposed tax rates will be held Monday, April 4th at 6 pm at Metompkin elementary school.