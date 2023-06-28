Accomack County Mayor Nominated for Music Awards

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. - Wachapreague is a small town situated in southern Accomack County on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
The town's population is only 254 people.
Mayor Charles Elliott was elected just last year - and recently neighbors found out that their mayor is not just the town's chief executive - but is also a talented musician.
Elliott has been nominated for three Josie Awards. The Josie Awards recognize independent music artists.
He has two nominations for Songwriter Achievement, and one nomination for Male Country Music Vocalist of the Year.
Elliott says he found a calling to serve from a young age.
"As far back as I can remember, about nine through twelve years old, I was singing to some of the elderly people in an adult care home that was owned by my grandma," Elliott said.
Elliott says that expressing himself through words has been a challenge, but music gives him a voice.
"Once I get on stage, that's when I would say it ignites, it's just something in me just changes and I'm ready to perform," Elliott said.
With his Josie Award nominations, Elliott has been invited to perform in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House, one of the biggest stages in country music.
Wachapreague neighbors were proud to hear their mayor would represent their town on the national stage.
"I'm very proud of him, we're all very proud of him," said Haley Walker. "He does a lot for our town, and it's amazing that he is being nominated for this award. He absolutely deserves it."
"Well that's fantastic," said Debbie Shrieves. "Charles has an awesome voice, so that's great. That's wonderful news. Especially for this small town."
Another neighbor hopes Elliott's appearance in Nashville will bring some more attention to their little town.
"It'll pique some interest I think, and it will be good for the town." said Barb Mendez. "Anything that brings people to see what a beautiful place we have here."
Elliott recounted that his mother was one of his biggest supporters who attended his performances whenever she could. She tragically passed way shortly after he received his nomination.
"I was very fortunate to be able to tell her," Elliott said. "So that's one thing I can say I find a lot of comfort in. But it's definitely a hard thing to deal with, not having your mother around anymore."
Elliott's advice for folks with big dreams?
"Shoot for the moon. If you should miss, you still land among the stars," Elliott said. "And I've always lived by that and I think that you know, if you have a dream anything's possible, just keep going after it, because you never know."
Elliott will perform in Nashville on October 22, 2023.