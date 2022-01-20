CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Accomack County Schools will not drop its mask mandate, despite the Governor's executive order to make mask wearing optional in schools. However, Virginia parents have mixed feelings about this decision.
A message was posted on the Accomack County Public Schools website stated that students, staff, and visitors must continue to wear mask.
Mother, Britney Adams, is not happy the school system is going against the Governor. She feels the decision should be left up to the parents.
”It should be my decision as a parent whether or not to put mask on my kid. If the Governor is saying that he doesn’t think we need them anymore and they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do, then I as a parent, I should be able to make that decision. I should have that decision making ability to say I don’t want my kids masked anymore,” says Adams.
Amber Whaley is a mother of two and is glad Accomack County Public schools will continue a mask mandate because of COVID-19 numbers on the rise.
”I agree that they should continue to wear the mask at least for the end of the school year. I do think that it does provide some protection because the numbers have gone up and I do think it is helping them,” says Whaley.
Superintendent, Chris Holland, says mask will be required inside schools until further notice. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkins lifted mask mandate is scheduled to take effect on Monday.