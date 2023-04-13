SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Two addiction recovery homes in Sussex County could be expanding, but not without pushback from nearby neighbors.
One of the homes is in Harbeson and houses men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The 6,000 sq. ft. house sits on a 2,000 acre property at 22703 Hurdle Ditch Road. It is monitored 24/7 by an on-site counselor, residents have a curfew, there are surveillance cameras installed on the house, and there is a fence surrounding most of the house.
It is owned by Attack Addiction, a foundation dedicated to raising awareness about the disease of addiction and supporting people in recovery. Founding member Don Keister says there's a dire need for this type of recovery support in Sussex County.
"There are 85 people in Sussex County alone who died in the first three quarters of last year," says Keister. "I've found that Sussex County seems to be a little bit later in recognizing that there is a problem and admitting that there is a problem."
County code allows a maximum of 10 beds per home, however, Keister's foundation wants to expand the Harbeson home with the addition of 6 beds for a total of 16.
Some nearby neighbors, like Rick Wilson, is outraged by the plan.
"It just wasn't thought out," says Wilson. "There's no sidewalks, there's no stores, they can't get a pack of cigarettes if they smoke or whatever. There's not enough places around here."
Neighbor Joseph Gordon says he fears for the safety of his family and neighbors.
"Of course, we worry about them coming right through these yards right here to meet their drug dealers, their mom, their family members to buy drugs and we don't really need that in our neighborhood," says Gordon.
Domenica Personti of Impact Life Inc. operates both the Harbeson home and a women's recovery farm, The Sanctuary, in Seaford. It is set to open in mid April. Impact Life is requesting that three additional beds be added to the home for a total of 13 beds.
Personti says there is already a long waitlist of women to get into the Sanctuary. She believes the best solution is for neighbors to be more open minded.
"They're more than welcome to volunteer and get to know them," says Personti. "But you have to be nice, and be kind, and be compassionate."
Organizers and neighbors have not been able to see eye to eye in several meetings so far. The Sussex County council plans to address the home's applications in a future meeting.