DORCHESTER COUNTY– Maryland's Department of Agriculture says aerial mosquito control spraying is planned for several Dorchester County communities the evening of Aug. 13, weather permitting.
Officials say an aircraft will spread Trumpet insecticide across approximately 13,342 acres from 300 to 500 feet above the ground in the following areas:
- Church Creek
- Elliott Island
- Madison
- McKeil Point
- Smithville
- Susquehanna
- Taylors Island
- Woolford
The Department of Agriculture says it is not necessary for people, pets or livestock to leave the area during treatment.
For more information, visit the Department of Agriculture's Mosquito Control Program webpage. (https://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/pages/mosquito_control.aspx)