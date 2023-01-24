Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards

WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon.
Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
Ralph Adkins says he was trying to start his grass cutter when it backfired. He said he tried to put out the fire but it became too much too fast. He says, "she backfired after I got her started and she caught on fire. I couldn't put her out. I tried throwing water at her, but she wouldn't go out. By the time they [Fire Department] got here the whole place was on fire. He added, "I had stuff piled in there and she caught on that stuff, and that was when she went over to the other two tractors. Then I heard two or three explosions, and I was away from it because I knew better than to get up there to it."
Connie Adkins says their water pump and electricity was in the chicken house. And with it burned to the ground, they don't have running water or electricity.
The fire started around 2 p.m. The residence was on Green Lewis Rd.