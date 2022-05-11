Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings is looking for a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred on April 20, 2022, when the Delaware State University Women's Lacrosse team was stopped and their belongings searched in Georgia while coming home from a game. Nothing illegal was found on the bus. No tickets were issued.
The coach of the historically black college's women's lacrosse team is accusing the Liberty County sheriff's deputies of racial profiling.
A.G. Jennings writing the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Hon. Kristen Clarke, requesting appropriate action be taken regarding what she calls a 'troubling incident'.
"These students and coaches were not in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time", says A.G. Jennings. "They hail from one of the oldest and finest HBCU's in the country. By all accounts these young women represented their school and our state with class--and they were rewarded with a questionable-at-best search through their belongings in an effort to find contraband that did not exist".
DSU President, Tony Allen, says the university is exploring legal recourse for the student-athletes and coaches on the bus. In a statement released Wednesday, Allen acknowledged Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman's willingness to discuss the issue and receive feedback from the lacrosse team, saying he looks forward to hearing exactly how the sheriff would like to proceed.
Allen went on to say, in part, "his public statement and the released body camera footage raise more questions than answers...Sheriff Bowman insists that personal items were not searched; the video clearly shows officers searching toiletries and clothes, and even cutting open a family graduation gift."
Allen also said in the statement that the incident must be investigated independently.